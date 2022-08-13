Inaugural Pride Event Begins In Broken Arrow

Saturday, August 13th 2022, 6:55 pm

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow hosted its first PRIDE Fest on Saturday.

Festivities wrapped up around 5 p.m. at Broken Arrow Event Park.

The event unofficially kicked off last weekend with a brunch, drag show and bike ride through Broken Arrow.

Saturday's free, family-friendly event had food trucks, 35 vendors, performers and even a scientist for the kids.

"We are hoping to do this every year and with the nonprofit, we will have other events through the year as well," said Jenn Teehee, event coordinator.

Organizers say they hope to host more LGBTQ+ events in Broken Arrow.