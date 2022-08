Sunday, August 14th 2022, 9:26 am

By: News On 6

A Swiss artist's annual project to build clay sculptures on the banks of a Switzerland river has turned into a captivating castle complex.

The project began about six months ago, but the country's drought allowed the artist to build an entire city of spires.

The sculptor said that he plans on continuing to add on to the city until they finally get more rain and it washes away the creation.