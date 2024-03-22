Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Asks USPS To Not Move Operations From Tulsa To Oklahoma City

Hoskin says many Cherokee citizens live in rural areas and would have to wait even longer to receive mail if it goes through Oklahoma City first.

Friday, March 22nd 2024, 5:42 pm

By: News On 6


Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior is asking the United States Postal Service not to move its sorting operations from Tulsa to Oklahoma City.

Hoskin says many Cherokee citizens live in rural areas and would have to wait even longer to receive mail if it goes through Oklahoma City first.

He says the delays could even be dangerous for people who get their medication in the mail.

The postal service says it hasn't made a final decision about what to do with the Tulsa processing facility and is listening to all feedback.

To submit a comment to USPS, CLICK HERE.

Related Coverage:

  1. Tulsa Residents Show Concern Over USPS Mail Changes
  2. USPS To Hold Public Meeting On Proposal TO Move Some Operation From Tulsa To OKC
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

March 22nd, 2024

March 19th, 2024

February 23rd, 2024

February 21st, 2024

Top Headlines

March 26th, 2024

March 26th, 2024

March 26th, 2024

March 26th, 2024