Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Asks USPS To Not Move Operations From Tulsa To Oklahoma City

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior is asking the United States Postal Service not to move its sorting operations from Tulsa to Oklahoma City.

Hoskin says many Cherokee citizens live in rural areas and would have to wait even longer to receive mail if it goes through Oklahoma City first.

He says the delays could even be dangerous for people who get their medication in the mail.

The postal service says it hasn't made a final decision about what to do with the Tulsa processing facility and is listening to all feedback.

To submit a comment to USPS, CLICK HERE.

