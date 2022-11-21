Red Cross Encouraging People To Donate Blood During The Holidays

By: CBS News

As cases of COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses increase, so does concern about the nation’s blood supply. This is the time of year when the Red Cross says it experiences a drop in life-saving blood donations. “We see an increase in the number of people getting sick and not eligible to donate, while at the same time the demand stays constant," says Dr. Baia Lasky, medical director of American Red Cross.

According to Dr. Lasky, the fall and winter months are typically a challenging time for collection. Adding to the problem this year, some people believe they are ineligible because they’ve had the COVID-19 or flu vaccine. “There are no deferral periods after either the flu vaccine or the COVID vaccine or any boosters,” Dr. Lasky says.

She says there needs to be a constant flow of donors to maintain the blood supply. Unlike other lifesaving treatments, blood donations cannot be stockpiled. Red cells have a shelf life of 42 days. Platelets, five days.

William Katz has been donating blood for nearly four decades. “I have no intention of stopping. There's no reason to,” he says. Even after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot he has kept his regular donation schedule. “When I came in, they said, okay, you can be eligible to donate again on December 28th. So, they made an appointment for me. So it's automatic,” Katz says.

The Red Cross is hoping more people like Katz step up. If you are healthy and symptom free in the coming months. It’s urging you to roll up a sleeve and save lives.

The Red Cross estimates only about 3% of people eligible donate blood yearly. To learn more about donating, go to: redcrossblood.org