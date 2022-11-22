Grady Nichols Christmas Show benefitting the Parkinson's Community in Oklahoma

By: News On 6

-

The Grady Nichols Christmas Show is a Tulsa Tradition you don't want to miss. The concert will be held at the ORU Mabee Center on December 6th at 7:30pm. This special Christmas Show is starring Grady Nichols featuring vocalists Andy Chrisman and Kelly Ford. All ticket proceeds will go to the American Parkinson's Disease Association.





Click Here to purchase tickets or visit mabeecenter.com.