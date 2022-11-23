Green Bean Casserole Bundles

Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 11:40 am
Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Our friend Heather Berryhill shows us how to do a different take on a green bean casserole to try for Thanksgiving.
INGREDIENTS
10 slices of thick-cut bacon
1 can of cream of mushroom soup
1/2 cup milk
1/2 teaspoon soy sauce
several cranks of fresh cracked black pepper
2/3 cup French’s fried onions
3-1/2 cups green beans, trimmed, blanched, and cooled
DIRECTIONS
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Line a baking sheet with foil. Place bacon on a baking sheet. Cook bacon for 7-8 minutes and
remove from oven. Place bacon on a plate lined with a paper towel. Discard the foil from the pan and
then add a fresh piece of foil to the same baking sheet. Spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.
In a large bowl, combine the soup, milk, soy sauce, pepper, and fried onions. Then, add in the
green beans. Toss to combine.
Take a piece of par-baked bacon and place it on the prepared baking sheet. Grab a small
handful of green beans and wrap it with a strip of bacon. Place the bundle seam side down on
the sheet. Repeat the process with the remaining strips. Cover the bundles loosely with foil and
bake for approximately 40 minutes or until golden brown.
Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 40 minutes
