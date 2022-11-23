Green Bean Casserole Bundles

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Our friend Heather Berryhill shows us how to do a different take on a green bean casserole to try for Thanksgiving.

INGREDIENTS

10 slices of thick-cut bacon

1 can of cream of mushroom soup

1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

several cranks of fresh cracked black pepper

2/3 cup French’s fried onions

3-1/2 cups green beans, trimmed, blanched, and cooled

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line a baking sheet with foil. Place bacon on a baking sheet. Cook bacon for 7-8 minutes and

remove from oven. Place bacon on a plate lined with a paper towel. Discard the foil from the pan and

then add a fresh piece of foil to the same baking sheet. Spray foil with non-stick cooking spray.

In a large bowl, combine the soup, milk, soy sauce, pepper, and fried onions. Then, add in the

green beans. Toss to combine.

Take a piece of par-baked bacon and place it on the prepared baking sheet. Grab a small

handful of green beans and wrap it with a strip of bacon. Place the bundle seam side down on

the sheet. Repeat the process with the remaining strips. Cover the bundles loosely with foil and

bake for approximately 40 minutes or until golden brown.

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 40 minutes