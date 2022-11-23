Nebraska Police Arrest Eufaula Man Accused Of Attempted Kidnapping

Wednesday, November 23rd 2022, 5:03 pm
Police in Nebraska arrested a Eufaula man accused of trying to kidnap a woman in a parking garage.
22-year-old Shawn Young followed the victim to her car, then grabbed her and pushed her up against her vehicle, Lincoln Police said.
When she screamed, officers said Young put his fingers in her mouth and tried to force her inside the car, but she bit his fingers and ran away.
