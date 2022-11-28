County Election Boards To Conduct Post-Election Audits


Monday, November 28th 2022, 5:13 pm

By: News On 6


All county election boards in Oklahoma will conduct a post-election audit of the November 8th general election and the August 28th primary Tuesday and Wednesday.

Election officials will manually examine ballots and later publish the findings. Officials say anyone can attend the audit and that those who are interested should contact your local election board for the time and location.
