Oklahoma Corporation Commission To Discuss ONG's Rate Hike Proposal

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will meet on Tuesday to discuss the Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) company's rate hike proposal.

According to ONG, customers could see their bills go up by around $2 a month if the proposal is approved.

ONG says it is looking to increase base rates by more than $ 19 million to cover increased business costs and natural gas infrastructure investments.

Tuesday's meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.











