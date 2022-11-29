Oklahoma Corporation Commission To Discuss ONG's Rate Hike Proposal


Tuesday, November 29th 2022, 6:58 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma Corporation Commission will meet on Tuesday to discuss the Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) company's rate hike proposal.

According to ONG, customers could see their bills go up by around $2 a month if the proposal is approved.

ONG says it is looking to increase base rates by more than $ 19 million to cover increased business costs and natural gas infrastructure investments.

Tuesday's meeting is set to begin at 9:30 a.m.




logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

November 29th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

Top Headlines

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022

November 30th, 2022