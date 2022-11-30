Oklahoma Corporation Commission Approves ONG Rate Hike

By: News On 6, News 9

Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) customers can soon expect to see their monthly bills increase.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission approved the increase during a meeting on Tuesday and said it will help ONG cover higher business costs and natural gas infrastructure investments.

"So what we have going into the winter is rising costs in a market that is basically unregulated that the utilities have to use to purchase their fuel from, that fuel cost is passed onto us," said Matt Skinner from the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Both ONG and OG&E customers are now paying more each month.

Some former state lawmakers want an investigation into the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and the rate hikes.

