Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. Stacey Jones from the OSU Extension doing a Butternut Squash Dip.

Ingredients

· 2 cups butternut squash cubed and steamed

· 2 cups spinach leaves frozen, thawed and drained

· 1 cup ricotta cheese low fat

· 1 TBSP Ranch Dip Mix

· 3 TBSP water

· 1 cup mozzarella cheese nonfat, shredded Instructions

Directions

1. Wash your hands and clean your preparation area. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Add cooled steamed squash, drained spinach leaves, ricotta cheese, ranch dip mix, and water into a blender. Combine until smooth.

3. Pour the mixture into an oven-safe baking dish. Stir in ½ cup of mozzarella cheese into the dip.

4. Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella cheese on top of the dip.

5. Bake for 20-30 minutes until heated, and the cheese is browning on top.

Enjoy!

Serves: 12

(½ cup serving size)

Nutritional analysis per serving:

Calories: 60

Fat: 1.5 g

Sodium: 260 mg

Carbohydrates: 6 g

Sugars: 1 g

Protein: 7 g