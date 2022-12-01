OTA: Transition To 'Plate-Pay' Along The Cimarron Turnpike Nears Completion

By: News On 6

The transition to 'Plate-Pay' along the Cimarron Turnpike is nearly finished, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA).

The OTA says it has finished converting the US-177 interchange in Noble County this week. They say the US-64 and Stillwater spur interchanges are the only areas left before commuters can drive cashless from the Tulsa metro to Stillwater.

Plate-Pay is expected to be ready by the end of 2022.