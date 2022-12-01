Judge Expected To Rule On OTA Transparency Lawsuit

By: News On 6, News 9

A judge is expected to rule soon in a lawsuit that could decide the fate of new turnpike plans in Oklahoma.

More than 240 Cleveland County residents say the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) violated state transparency laws before it announced the $5-billion "ACCESS Oklahoma Plan."

Residents have asked the court to invalidate certain OTA Contracts, while the agency is asking for the lawsuit to be thrown out. If neither request is granted, the case will go to trial in December.

The "Access Oklahoma Plan" is also up before the State Supreme Court. The court heard arguments earlier this week from the OTA and protesters.







