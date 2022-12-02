Canoo Delivers Custom Electric Vehicle To US Army For Analysis

Friday, December 2nd 2022, 8:00 am
Electric vehicle maker Canoo says it has delivered a custom electric vehicle to the United States Army for analysis.
The army is determining whether Canoo's vehicles could have a possible military use.
Canoo says the "Light Tactical Vehicle" can be converted from a pickup to a flatbed truck when needed, and prioritizes passenger safety and battery life.
Canoo plans to build a manufacturing plant in Pryor, but the opening has been delayed. Production is scheduled to start at its Oklahoma City facility in 2023.
