By: News On 6

Canoo Delivers Custom Electric Vehicle To US Army For Analysis

Electric vehicle maker Canoo says it has delivered a custom electric vehicle to the United States Army for analysis.

The army is determining whether Canoo's vehicles could have a possible military use.

Canoo says the "Light Tactical Vehicle" can be converted from a pickup to a flatbed truck when needed, and prioritizes passenger safety and battery life.

Canoo plans to build a manufacturing plant in Pryor, but the opening has been delayed. Production is scheduled to start at its Oklahoma City facility in 2023.

