2 Men Accused Of Violating Wildlife Regulations Arrested By Oklahoma Game Wardens

By: News On 6

Two men are in the Osage County jail on Monday after Oklahoma Game Wardens arrested them for allegedly violating wildlife regulations.

The two men were apprehended after wardens allegedly found

an illegal deer head in the feed box of the truck. Wardens say the two men are also accused of hunting without consent of the property owner and driving an untagged and uninsured truck without a license.

Authorities say both men are facing multiple charges.