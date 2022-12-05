Cherokee Nation Breaks Ground On New $4M Housing Project

By: News On 6

The Cherokee Nation has broken ground on a new $4 million housing project for low-income families in Tahlequah.

The nation says the "Birdtail Addition" will include 16 rental units once it's completed in 2023.

The addition is on Ross Street, across from the new OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine and the Outpatient Health Center.

The new addition replaces an older low-income addition built in 1969.