Attorney General O'Connor Charges McIntosh County Couple With 14 Counts Of Embezzlement

Monday, December 5th 2022, 12:49 pm
Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has charged a McIntosh County couple with 14 counts of embezzlement related to a contracting business they ran.
According to O'Connor's office, Victor and Julie Dowling are accused of taking more than $116,000 from customers for projects that they either never started or never finished.
O'Connor says there may be more victims of V and J Steel Buildings and asks anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to contact the District Attorney's office.
