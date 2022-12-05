Attorney General O'Connor Charges McIntosh County Couple With 14 Counts Of Embezzlement

By: News On 6

Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor has charged a McIntosh County couple with 14 counts of embezzlement related to a contracting business they ran.

According to O'Connor's office, Victor and Julie Dowling are accused of taking more than $116,000 from customers for projects that they either never started or never finished.

O'Connor says there may be more victims of V and J Steel Buildings and asks anyone who thinks they may have fallen victim to contact the District Attorney's office.



