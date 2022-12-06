Tulsa's Gathering Place Hosts Holiday Festivities Throughout December


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 8:15 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa's Gathering Place is being transformed into a Winter wonderland for the holiday season.

The park is being decked out in twinkling lights, winter décor and more for all ages.

The Gathering Place is inviting the Tulsa community to come out and enjoy the seven nights of holiday activities leading up to Christmas Day.

The event will take place on Fridays and Saturdays in December from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
