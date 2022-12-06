Pawnee Bill Ranch Museum To Host Annual Holiday Open House


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 8:59 am

By: News On 6


The Pawnee Bill Ranch Museum is hosting its annual holiday open house on Saturday, December 10 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The even will feature family activities like surrey rides, crafts, photos with Santa and hot cocoa and cookies.

The ranch will have decorations up at the mansion and museum through the end of December.

For more information on this year's holiday celebration, Click Here.
