Christmas Wonderland Opens At Tulsa's Promenade Mall

There's a unique opportunity at Promenade Mall this year. You can be transported to the Christmas Wonderland Village with more than 20 different activities for kids to explore.

The halls are decked, the lights are twinkling, and when you enter Promenade Mall's second floor, it's like stepping into another world.

It’s 18 days of Christmas magic. The event started on Dec. 1 and runs nightly from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. through Dec. 18.

Esther Sudbrink visited Christmas Wonderland with her family. "It's incredible and huge. I had no idea that there was this much space and that they just crammed it with lights and glitter and so much fun,” Sudbrink said.

You’ll see more than 100,000 square feet decorated from the ceilings to the floor.

Kids can explore over 100 photo areas and 25 activities from story time with Mrs. Clause, playing in the snow, and meeting the big man himself.

"We have loved meeting Santa and going through the tree maze,” Sudbrink said.

Each room takes you through a different experience like an elf workshop and a Christmas tree maze.

You'll meet characters like Elsa and Olaf and have a snowball fight with the Grinch.

Director Terry Henshaw is running Christmas Wonderland with his family. He said it's made possible by seven semi-truck loads of decorations, five weeks of setting up, and hundreds of volunteers.

"The kids are laughing and just having a great time as a family. You know, when they build a toy that they get to keep and then they wrap a toy for a child in need,” Henshaw said.

Throughout the experience, kids will collect souvenirs, like a coloring book and ornament.

"And it really does help teach kids Christmas is not just about getting, but it's also about giving,” Henshaw said.

“It's such a special memory maker. We've just loved seeing everything and all the elves working hard to help us put together yo-yos, walk through Christmas tree mazes, meet all the characters, it's been very special,” Sudbrink said.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. You can find them here: TICKETS | Christmas Wonderland (thechristmaswonderland.com)

Henshaw said to reserve your spot soon since nights are filling up.