How To Navigate Stress During The Holiday Season


Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 4:53 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

While the holidays can be an amazing time, it is also regarded as one of the most stressful times of the year. For those suffering from mental illness, the holidays can make symptoms even worse. Doctor Stevan Lahr from Family and Children's Services was here to talk about how to navigate the holidays when you have a mental illness.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 6th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022

December 8th, 2022