How To Navigate Stress During The Holiday Season

Tuesday, December 6th 2022, 4:53 pm
While the holidays can be an amazing time, it is also regarded as one of the most stressful times of the year. For those suffering from mental illness, the holidays can make symptoms even worse. Doctor Stevan Lahr from Family and Children's Services was here to talk about how to navigate the holidays when you have a mental illness.
