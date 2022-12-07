Picking The Perfect Christmas Tree Can Be A Holiday Adventure

-

If you live near Tulsa, you don't have to go very far to explore rows of nearly 2,000 Virginia Pine Christmas Trees ready to be cut and be the centerpiece of your decor.

Just a hop, skip and a jump west of Tulsa is a family owned Christmas tree farm that has been sharing the holiday spirit for two decades.

Randy Owens started Pleasant Valley Farms in Sand Springs in 2003 and it has grown ever since.

"Pleasant Valley Farms is where you can come and you know, feel at home,” Owens said. "I hope it brings the atmosphere like you're going to grandpa's house."

Lydia Reussow lives in Sapulpa and has been coming to Pleasant Valley Farms with her family for years.

"However long this place has been open, we've been coming here," Reussow said. "It is just like a family tradition."

Owens said it takes about five to six years for each tree to grow, before they can be cut down and taken home. He added that customers cut down about 1,500 trees from his farm every year.

After you pick your tree, cut it, then get it wrapped, you can head inside to warm up a bit and grab a cup of hot coco. Peasant Valley Farms also offers a full gift shop with handmade ornaments, wreaths and treats.

"My wife does all of the sweet treats,” Owens explained. “We do our own popcorn here. The kettle corn, the cheddar the Cajun, that's more my wife's side of the business."

The farm also offers hayrides and Santa visits every Saturday and Sunday in December, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Owens has one easy rule for everyone who visits. "Don't be in a hurry because we are not,” Owens laughed. “When you come out, just kick back and enjoy what we have to offer, I hope."