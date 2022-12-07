Broken Arrow Rose District Hosts Farmers Market On Tuesday Evenings

-

You no longer have to wait until spring to visit Broken Arrow's Farmers Market. The city is now hosting famers markets one night a week.

Until recently, Broken Arrow residents could only buy from the Farmers Market during the spring and summer weekends. That changed after a public survey revealed what the community is looking for.

Rose District Farmers Market Facilitator Nicole Orcutt said this year, people wanted a market in the winter, the evening, and one that is open during the week.

"We took the chance, combined all three and here we are with our new Tuesday evening market,” Orcutt said.

The market will take place every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. until the end of February.

"We've got people that are able to use their SNAP program here to get local fresh goods. It benefits our famers who are continually producing through the winter,” Orcutt said.

Oklahoma faced a long drought this year, affecting vendors like Melanie Corvin, who said the new winter market will help with losses.

"Sometimes the fall is extended, the summer is extended. So it just kind of like pushes your entire timeline back a little bit. So, it's nice to have that flexibility to be able to be out here longer and not be finished right at the end of the summer,” Corvin said.

There's a different look during the winter, with an ice skating rink and Christmas decorations to enjoy. Orcutt said she hopes this give people something to look forward to.

"We always looked forward to when the farmers market starts in April, because it felt like coming home and they didn’t want to feel like they were coming home. They wanted home to constantly be there,” Orcutt said.

Orcutt said starting in April, the market will be open every Tuesday in addition to the usual Saturday.