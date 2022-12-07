Clemency Denied For Oklahoma Man Convicted Of Killing Couple In 2003


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 12:28 pm

By: News On 6, News 9


The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board has denied clemency to Scott Eizember by a vote of 3-2

Eizember has been on death row for nearly 20 years after he was convicted of killing A.J. and Patsy Cantrell after they found him inside their Depew home, spying on his ex-girlfriend. He was then the subject of a 37-day manhunt that eventually ended in Texas after Eizember took an Arkansas couple hostage.

The Pardon and Parole Board made the correct decision in denying Eizember’s request for executive clemency. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cantrell family," said Attorney General John O'Conner in a statement.

Eizember's execution is set for January 12th.
