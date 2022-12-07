Tahlequah Fashion Designers Host Native American Fashion Show

By: News On 6

-

A group of fashion designers in Tahlequah are hosting a Native fashion show this month.

The goal is to showcase Native artwork and fashion at home. Even as a young girl, Alyssa Brackett said she picked sewing over sports and dreamed of designing fashion one day. She met Danielle Campbell a few months ago and heard Campbell was looking to show off the work of local designers at a Native fashion show.

“From there, we met up and discussed fashion, and said 'oh my gosh,' let’s start feeding off each other," said Brackett.

Alyssa said she’s worked at fashion shows in other states, but this is the first event at home to show off some Cherokee- inspired designs.

“I really wanted to share it with my friends and family who could come locally," said Brackett.

Danielle is the visionary behind this fashion show. She’s a designer and model and wanted to give other indigenous designers a chance to display their clothing.

“Each one is unique and different; it will stand out and speak for itself," she said.

On December 17th, seven designers will bring several outfits to the ballroom at Northeastern State University for the first Native fashion show. The models are also Native women.

“Doing this is going to create opportunities for more local indigenous fashion designers and people interested in modeling here in Tahlequah," Campbell said.

The designers said this is a chance to show their unique style and honor their culture. The response has been huge– and the show is already sold out.

“We love that we brought this together and like, let’s do this often, let’s showcase often," Brackett said.

The designers hope to do more seasonal fashion shows in the future.