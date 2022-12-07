Man Accused Of Stealing Bike Rack Arrested After Victim Sees It For Sale On Facebook

Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 5:32 pm
A man who had his bike rack stolen got it back after finding it for sale on Facebook Marketplace.
Tulsa Police say the victim notified police that he planned to meet with the seller, William Gortmaker.
Officers stopped Gortmaker, who said he was selling the bike rack for a friend.
He was arrested for having stolen property and the victim got the bike rack back.
