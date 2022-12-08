Remains Found At Oaklawn Undergoing DNA Analysis At Utah Laboratory

-

Human remains found in unmarked graves at Oaklawn Cemetery are at a DNA lab in Utah.

Intermountain Forensics, a small lab in Salt Lake City, is studying bones and teeth found last summer and this summer.

It could take months or years to determine whether the remains belong to any victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

News On 6 has a crew in Salt Lake City now, and will have more on what they're learning on Thursday.








