Haskell County Sheriff: Man Shot After Threatening Wife And Deputy


Wednesday, December 7th 2022, 9:36 pm

By: News On 6


HASKELL COUNTY, Okla. -

A man is in jail after the Haskell County Sheriff said he threatened to kill his wife with a shotgun, then pointed that gun at a deputy who was answering the 911 call.

When the deputy arrived, the woman said her husband told her, "I'm going to blow that cop's head off," according to the sheriff.

As the deputy was talking to the woman at the front door, the man came around the corner from the hall and pointed the gun at the deputy, the sheriff explained.

The sheriff said the deputy shoved the woman out of the way to safety and the deputy shot the man. The man was taken to a Fort Smith hospital and later released and booked into jail, the sheriff said.

The deputy is on routine leave during the investigation and the sheriff has called in the OSBI to assist.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 7th, 2022

November 17th, 2022

November 15th, 2022

November 15th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022