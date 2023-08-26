BA Man Receives Life Sentence For Running Worldwide Child Pornography Ring

McAbee admitted he ran a chat group that required members to show proof they had access to a child victim and required members to share pictures and videos of victims being sexually abused.

By: News On 6

A Broken Arrow man is headed to life in federal prison for running a worldwide child porn ring online.

Federal prosecutors say Cameron McAbee was in the group with at least 48 other predators.

McAbee admitted he ran a chat group that required members to show proof they had access to a child victim and required members to share pictures and videos of victims being sexually abused.

Agents say the other suspects lived in the US, Canada, Australia, and Norway and led to the rescue or identification of more than 100 children who were victims.

How Was He Caught

On July 26, 2021, the FBI linked the administrator of an online account engaged in child porn activities to McAbee and his Broken Arrow address. The FBI executed a search warrant of the residence, and McAbee was taken into custody that same day, according to the U.S. Attorney.

McAbee will remain in the custody of the U.S. Marshal Service pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.