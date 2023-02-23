2nd Suspect Arrested In Connection To Double Homicide In Turley, TCSO Says

Wednesday, February 22nd 2023, 9:13 pm
A second suspect was arrested in connection to a double homicide in Turley, Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said.
Rodney “Lucky” Williams was apprehended Wednesday in Los Angeles, California, TCSO said.
Williams will be taken to Tulsa County to face two counts of 1st Degree Murder for the January 5th murders of Harry Leroy McElfresh and Tiffany Sheets Culkins, TCSO said.
The other suspect in the case, Roger Jackson Jr, was arrested on January 13th, TCSO said.
