Search For Suspect Begins In Turley Double-Homicide

-

The search is on for a killer after two people were found dead behind a mobile home.

The Tulsa County Sheriff's office said both victims were shot but they do not believe this was a murder-suicide. The victims are a woman and her landlord who were both found with gunshot wounds in a shed behind their mobile home.

Previous Story: Tulsa County Deputies Identify 2 People Found Dead At Home In Turley

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Casey Roebuck said this all happened right around 9 p.m. Thursday near 66th Street North and Highway 75.

“It was a family member who discovered the female victim as well as her landlord in a shed outside the mobile home," said Roebuck.

Those victims are Tiffany Culkins and her landlord Harry McElfresh who went by Leroy. She said Tiffany and her family rented the mobile home from Leroy and there was a storage shed in the back.

“Our understanding is they were friends, and they rented this property from him," she said.

Investigators said family members inside the home didn’t hear the gunshots but came out after dogs started barking and found the two victims shot execution style. They do not think this was a murder-suicide. Roebuck said they have a good idea about possible suspects but any tips are helpful.

“Part of working a homicide investigation is you want to a get a solid picture of everything going on in your victim's lives," she said. "It gives context and insight of times. The information in those first 24 to 48 hours is valuable to determine who did this and why they did this.”

Suspect names haven’t been released but she said investigators are working hard to solve this case.

"It's a slow process but it needs to be done meticulously and that's what they’re doing."

The medical examiner is still working to determine an official cause of death.