Tulsa Police Arrest Man Accused Of Stealing Plumbing Parts From Local Restaurants

Tulsa Police arrested a man they said went to several restaurants around the city and stole plumbing parts from their bathrooms.

By: News On 6

-

Tulsa police arrested a man they said went to several restaurants around the city and stole plumbing parts from their bathrooms.

A probable cause affidavit said Austen Bumsted walked into the restrooms at places like McDonald's, Braum's, Chick-fil-A, QuikTrip, and Waffle House and took items like flushing handles, valves, pipes, and sensors.

The affidavit said Bumsted told police he visited those places but that they can't prove he stole the plumbing because there are no cameras in the bathrooms.

Police arrested him for grand larceny.

Records show Bumsted has been convicted of larceny several times before.