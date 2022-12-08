Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary


Thursday, December 8th 2022

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

The Tulsa Financial empowerment center celebrates its second anniversary this month.

The center is a no-cost resource for anyone in Tulsa who needs financial counseling.

In the first two years, it says it has served 568 clients, conducted over 1,500 sessions and reduced over $210,000 in debt.

