Tulsa Financial Empowerment Center Celebrates 2-Year Anniversary

Thursday, December 8th 2022, 7:36 am
The Tulsa Financial empowerment center celebrates its second anniversary this month.
The center is a no-cost resource for anyone in Tulsa who needs financial counseling.
In the first two years, it says it has served 568 clients, conducted over 1,500 sessions and reduced over $210,000 in debt.
For details on how to schedule an appointment, Click Here.
December 8th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022
December 9th, 2022