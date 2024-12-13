Officers Identified In Muskogee Shooting Involving Police

Muskogee Police released the names of the officers involved in a shooting on Dec. 11.

Friday, December 13th 2024, 3:32 pm

By: News On 6


MUSKOGEE, Okla. -

MPD says Sergeant Andrew Branan, Sergeant James Hamlin, and Officer Michael Cook were at the scene near the 900 Block of North “M” Street.

Police say Cook was struck in the leg and was treated at the hospital before being released.

The officers remain on administrative leave while the investigation is underway, according to MPD.

Related: Shooting Involving Muskogee Police Leaves Officer And Suspect Injured
