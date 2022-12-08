By: News On 6

Governor Stitt Releases Statement In Support Of Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For US Military

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a statement in support of ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the United States Military.

Governor Stitt said in part, "From the very beginning, I have been outspoken in my belief that getting the vaccine is a personal health decision and mandating it for any group, whether for nurses or for Oklahoma National Guardsmen, is a violation of personal liberties and freedoms."

The Governor's statement comes after the release of the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act.