Governor Stitt Releases Statement In Support Of Ending COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates For US Military

Thursday, December 8th 2022, 7:59 am
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has released a statement in support of ending the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for the United States Military.
Governor Stitt said in part, "From the very beginning, I have been outspoken in my belief that getting the vaccine is a personal health decision and mandating it for any group, whether for nurses or for Oklahoma National Guardsmen, is a violation of personal liberties and freedoms."
Related Story: Congress Set To Rescind COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate For Troops
The Governor's statement comes after the release of the final version of the National Defense Authorization Act.
