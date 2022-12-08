Applications Open For Oklahoma House Of Representatives High School Page Program

Thursday, December 8th 2022, 8:11 am
The Oklahoma House of Representatives is now taking applications for the High School Page program.
The high junior and seniors who are picked will serve as pages for the First Regular Session of the 59th legislature.
Hotel accommodations, chaperones and transportation is provided for all the students.
For more information or to apply, Click Here.
