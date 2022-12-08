Applications Open For Oklahoma House Of Representatives High School Page Program


Thursday, December 8th 2022, 8:11 am

By: News On 6


The Oklahoma House of Representatives is now taking applications for the High School Page program.

The high junior and seniors who are picked will serve as pages for the First Regular Session of the 59th legislature.

Hotel accommodations, chaperones and transportation is provided for all the students.

For more information or to apply, Click Here.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 8th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

December 7th, 2022

December 5th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022

December 9th, 2022