Watch: Castle Of Muskogee Hosts Christmas Festival

By: News On 6

Christmas is still a couple of weeks away, but the holiday season is in full swing at the Castle of Muskogee.

The annual month-long festival features family-friendly activities for all ages. You can drive through outside and look at the Christmas lights and decorations or go inside and make holiday arts and crafts. There is something for everyone from more than a thousand light displays and inflatables outside to several outdoor events in the village or inside the castle.

You can take a train or hayride or ride a pony or camel. When you walk into the castle, you can visit the gift shop, make an ornament, build your own stuffed animal, or even make a candle. If you need a pick-me-up, the Rudolph Cafe will be open with hot chocolate, food, and other menu items. Families or friends can also rent an igloo to enjoy the outdoor festivities while staying warm.

Plus, if you want to get an early start, fireworks are for sale to prepare for ringing in the new year.

"It's a mile-long drive through the Renaissance Village, we've put out all kinds of lights and inflatables and Christmas decorations. So, you drive through and at the end of the drive, we invite you inside the Castle,” said Matt Hiller, owner of the Castle of Muskogee.

The festival is open this Friday through Sunday evening. The festival will start on Thursday, December 15, and run every night through New Year's Eve.

You can find more information here