By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Alfredo Vargas from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino who is going to show up how to make a Caramel Flan.

DESCRIPTION

Classic Caramel Flan is a creamy, silky-smooth custard topped with a rich caramel sauce. Perfect for any occasion! Especially for the holidays.

INGREDIENTS

4 ea. Whole eggs

14 Oz. lite coconut milk

13.4 Oz. Condensed sweet milk

1/3 Cup Granulated Sugar (for Caramel Sauce)

1 tbsp Organic Vanilla extract

4 Cups water (for water bath)

4 ea. Fresh strawberry’s (Cut in half for garnish)

1 cup Weep cream (Garnish)

METHOD

1: In a heavy saucepan or skillet over medium-low, heat ¾ sugar. Do not stir. When sugar starts melting, reduce the heat to low; cook until syrup is golden brown, stirring constantly. Quickly pour into an ungreased souffle dish or 4-qt round baking dish, tilting to coat the bottom of the dish. Let stand for 10 minutes.

2: Combine the coconut milk, Sweet condensed milk, Vanilla extract, and Whole eggs in a blender and mix until well combined.

3: Place the dish that you plan to use for the flan into a larger dish that will serve as a water bath when cooking and preheat the oven to 350° Fahrenheit and bake for 1hour. When done put it in the refrigerator to cool for 45 minutes.

4: After cooldown select, a platter placed on top of the flan dish all side down and carefully flip the caramel flan allowed the caramel sauce to pour on top and garnish whit fresh strawberries to serve