Hoax Active Shooter Calls Made Against At Least 10 Oklahoma Schools

Someone called in at least 10 fake school shooter threats Thursday and that kept officers all over the state on alert.

The calls happened at Will Rogers high in Tulsa, as well as Enid, Bartlesville, Stillwater, and at least six other schools.

The caller had an accent and told nearly identical stories. He claimed to be a teacher in a bathroom while students were being shot.

Police officers and firefighters went racing to these schools, where they realized they were all hoaxes.

The caller claimed he was hiding as students were being hit and described the shooter as a white man wearing black jacket and black pants.

The caller sounds like he's running and panting. He's hard to hear and the call keeps breaking up. Each 911 call lasts about two minutes before the person hangs up.

OHP Trooper Eric Foster said these types of calls take first responders away from real emergencies and can be dangerous.

"Someone may need real, genuine help and it's tying up other resources to help them," said Trooper Foster.

These calls are against the law.

"All of our federal and local and state partners take this extremely seriously and we're gonna look into individuals that make these swatting calls, pull these resources that traumatize the people for no reason other than trying to divert law enforcement," said Clinton Johnson, US Attorney for the Northern District of OK.

Trooper Foster said hoaxes like this should not prevent people from calling 911 if they really think there's a problem. Troopers would rather check it out and it be nothing than not know about it at all.