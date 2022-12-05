WATCH: Okmulgee County Prosecutors Provide Timeline Of Quadruple-Murder Investigation


Monday, December 5th 2022, 3:57 pm

By: News On 6


OKMULGEE, Okla. -

Okmulgee County prosecutors offered the latest details on a quadruple-murder investigation.

The District Attorney in Okmulgee has filed charges against the man accused of killing and dismembering four people in Okmulgee in October.

Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, according to the District Attorney.

Related Story: Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 Okmulgee Men
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 5th, 2022

November 7th, 2022

November 2nd, 2022

May 25th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 5th, 2022

December 5th, 2022

December 5th, 2022

December 5th, 2022