WATCH: Okmulgee County Prosecutors Provide Timeline Of Quadruple-Murder Investigation

By: News On 6

Okmulgee County prosecutors offered the latest details on a quadruple-murder investigation.

The District Attorney in Okmulgee has filed charges against the man accused of killing and dismembering four people in Okmulgee in October.

Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, according to the District Attorney.

