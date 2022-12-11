Broken Arrow PD Unveil Bench Dedicated To Former Officer

By: News On 6

Broken Arrow Police unveiled a bench dedicated to a former officer.

They say it's for Officer Gene Orr, who was a 12-year-veteran of the department and died in 2016 after an off-duty incident.

The BAPD and Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police helped pay for the bench for Orr's widow, Andrea.

The bench will be placed at the shooting range at the police department's training center.