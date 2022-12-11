Grove Teen Gives Away Bikes At Christmas Parade After Receiving One As Kid

-

It was a moment Zane Rhoades says left him speechless for an entire day.

“I was probably still pretty excited,” Zane said.

A firefighter in the Grove Christmas Parade gave him his first bicycle thirteen years ago when Zane was just three years old.

Zane’s father, Steve, says it only takes one positive moment to make a lasting impact on someone’s life.

“It always stuck with me how he was just shocked that he got that thing. I thought it would be cool to do that. He’s sixteen now and I thought this would be a great lesson for him about paying it forward,” Steve said.

On Saturday, he says he wants other kids to feel the same way he felt as he gives away eight bikes to four boys and four girls.

“I hope it just carries down in a way and other parents see it and do the same thing,” Zane said.

This was Grove’s 22nd annual parade.

Zane says this is the first year he is giving bikes away, but hopes to return next year with more.