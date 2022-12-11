By: News On 6

4 Safe, 1 Taken To Hospital After House Fire In Bixby

Fire crews in Bixby say four people made it out safe and one person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation after a house fire on Saturday.

Authorities were on the scene of the fire on Champ Johnson Road off E. 91st St. in Bixby.

The house suffered heavy damage from the flames.

The condition of the person taken to the hospital is unknown at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, stay tuned for updates.



