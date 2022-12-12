Construction On McCullough Park Additions Nearing Completion


TULSA, Okla. -

Tulsa Parks say renovations for one of its East Tulsa parks are almost done.

McCullough Park will soon have a new splash pad, playground, pump track and multisport courts.

That's in addition to the baseball diamonds already at the park near 25th and Garnett.

Construction started last December and is expected to finish soon.

