By: News On 6

City Of Tulsa Unveils Final Design For Center Of The Universe

-

Tulsa is releasing its final design for re-doing the Center of the Universe Plaza in downtown Tulsa.

A public open house allowed folks to meet the project team and hear about the renovation process. They also got to see renderings of the designs created with input from citizens.

"Center of the Universe is such a critical attraction and feature of downtown and, you know, it's fallen into disrepair in recent years. So, I'm excited to see plans to really revamp it," Laura Bellis with Tulsa City Council District 4 said.

The project is estimated to cost more than $7 million and construction should begin in the Spring.