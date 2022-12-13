By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation To Build Affordable Homes For Citizens Through Partnership With Jay Public Schools

The Cherokee Nation is planning to build affordable homes for citizens through a partnership with Jay Public Schools.

The tribe will build the houses on 10 acres donated by the School District.

The nation says the project is still in the planning phase, but it expects to build up to 20 homes on the property. There will also be a second phase where the tribe will build a community center and outdoor recreation space.

Chief Chuck Hoskin Junior and Jay Public Schools Superintendent Leann Barnwell signed an agreement this week.



