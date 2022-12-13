Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner


Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 12:29 pm

By: News On 6


The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner.

OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike.

OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

December 13th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

Top Headlines

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022

December 14th, 2022