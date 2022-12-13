By: News On 6

Norman Man Dies In Crash Near Wagoner

The highway patrol says a Norman man died after crashing his semi Monday morning outside Wagoner.

OHP says it happened along Highway 69 just north of the Muskogee Turnpike.

OHP says Jeremy Daley went off the road, hit a utility and then an embarkment.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.