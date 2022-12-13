Cooking Corner: Baked Fudge

By: News On 6

Welcome to the Cooking Corner from the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen.

On Tuesday, Tanner Thorp from Montereau from Montereau shared his recipe for Baked Fudge.

Ingredients:

·4 eggs (well beaten)

·½ cup flour

·½ cup cocoa

·2 cups sugar

·1 cup butter (melted)

·1 cup chopped pecans (optional)

·2 teaspoons vanilla extract

·1 cup heavy whipping cream

·¼ cup powdered sugar

·1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions:

1.Preheat oven to 300 degrees

2.Beat eggs well with a mixer until light and fluffy

3.Mix sugar, flour, and cocoa in a separate bowl

4.Blend cocoa mixture into the beaten eggs

5.Mix in the butter, vanilla, and pecans if using

6.Place fudge in a glass baking dish

7.Set glass dish in a slightly larger baking dish and place in the oven

8.Pour hot water into the larger baking dish and bake fudge for 45 minutes

9.While fudge bakes, place whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in a chilled bowl and whip with a hand mixer until the cream reaches medium stiff peaks—Keep refrigerated until ready to serve

10.Remove fudge from oven and water and cool in refrigerator

11.When ready to serve, cut fudge into pieces and top with whipped cream