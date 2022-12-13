Something To Talk About: Best Mike Leach Moments


Tuesday, December 13th 2022, 5:13 pm

By: News On 6


TULSA, Okla. -

Mike Leach was one of the most colorful personalities in college football.

He had several viral moments during his 21-year career, including his takes on marriage, bigfoot and others.

On Tuesday for a special Something to Talk About, Jonathan Cooper, Tatum Guinn and Travis Meyer looked back at some of his more popular moments.

