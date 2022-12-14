Community Supports Tulsa Donut Shop After Burglary

-

A donut store that's already been struggling to stay afloat, between the pandemic and inflation, took yet another blow. Someone broke into the Tulsa business and caused more than $1,000 in damages.

The manager of Big Baby Donuts said this was tough because they're barely making it month to month.

Surveillance video shows a burglar threw a large rock through the window of Big Baby Rolls and Donuts near 11th and Harvard.

Police called the general manager and told him someone broke into the shop overnight.

"They broke the front window, they stole our register, but that was all they took they didn’t take anything else. They were out pretty quickly,” Woods said.

The video shows the burglar then ran behind the counter, grabbed the register, and then drove away.

"It really happened at one of the worst times possible," Woods said.

Woods posted about the crime on Instagram and talked about how hard it's been to keep the business going since they opened during the pandemic.

He said he was surprised by how much support he's received since the post, including getting his window fixed for free.

"We had Knox Glass out of Sapulpa contact us today, thought they were calling to give us a bid or something, but he said the owner wanted to take care of fixing our glass for free," Woods said.

Along with getting the glass repaired for free, they also received a new register for free as well. Woods said if it wasn't for all this generosity, the business would've been out around $1,500 to fix the damages.

"At this time, right around Christmas time, it would have been hard to swallow if we would have had to eat all of that money, so it’s been huge, the local support," Woods said.

Big Baby Rolls and Donuts will be open Wednesday and has already received a bunch of orders for the rest the week.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 919-596-COPS